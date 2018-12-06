Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects 15 points Wednesday
Adams totaled 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over the Nets.
After going seven-for-seven from the charity stripe last time out, Adams struggled mightily Wednesday night, making just one of his six attempts there Wednesday night. His rebound consistency alone makes him a solid asset, but what helps his case further is his shooting efficiency, especially when he can mimic his efficiency from the floor at the free-throw line.
