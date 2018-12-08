Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss Friday
Adams had 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to Chicago.
Adams dominated Friday despite the end result going against the Thunder. Adams had the first 10 points for his team and basically got what he wanted on the inside. The double-double is just his first in the last two weeks which is a little disappointing given the potential. The Thunder offense is based around the ball starting in Russell Westbrook's hands, and that greatly impacts Adams ability to grab defensive rebounds. Of his 10 boards in this game, nine were on the offensive end.
