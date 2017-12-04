Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in victory

Adams finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 90-87 victory over the Spurs.

Adams had another strong offensive game Sunday, helping the Thunder to a second consecutive victory. The Spurs were without LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) and Rudy Gay (heel), so Adams was able to have his way with the Spurs interior defense. He has been posting mid-round value on the season, and with little to no competition for minutes, appears likely to stay around that mark for the rest of the season.