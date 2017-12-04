Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in victory
Adams finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 90-87 victory over the Spurs.
Adams had another strong offensive game Sunday, helping the Thunder to a second consecutive victory. The Spurs were without LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) and Rudy Gay (heel), so Adams was able to have his way with the Spurs interior defense. He has been posting mid-round value on the season, and with little to no competition for minutes, appears likely to stay around that mark for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 27 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores just six points Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in win over Warriors•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to return Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through non-contact work Thursday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...