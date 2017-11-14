Thunder's Steven Adams: Doubtful for Wednesday
Adams did not practice Tuesday and should be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
While Adams' calf bruise shouldn't keep him sidelined too long, he'll most likely miss Wednesday's contest. It seems probable Dakari Johnson, Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant will continue being beneficiaries of the big man's absence.
