Thunder's Steven Adams: Drops 22 on Jazz

Adams scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 8-10 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.

He got the better of Rudy Gobert in this matchup, as Adams scored more than 20 points for the third time in the last four games. The 25-year-old center is on pace for a career year, but with Russell Westbrook starting to regain his elite form, Adams may not continue to see better than 10 shot attempts a game moving forward.