Adams (knee) managed 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 win over the Rockets.

Adams suffered a bruised right knee in Saturday's Game 3 but was cleared from the injury report prior to this one. Oklahoma City went with a small lineup during the overtime session of Game 3 after Adams was ruled out, and coach Billy Donovan opted to go with a similar look for a stretch of playing time again in Monday's Game 4. If that trend continues, Adams may not see 30-plus minutes again during this series, this after combining to log 65 minutes in the previous two tilts.