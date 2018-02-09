Thunder's Steven Adams: Near double-double in Thursday's loss

Adams accounted for 13 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.

With both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony sidelined due to ankle sprains, it wouldn't have been surprising to see Adams take on a much bigger offensive role. However, an uncharacteristically poor night from the field led to a rather ordinary scoring total from the big man that was right along the lines of his 13.9 average for the season. The 24-year-old did turn in a typically strong effort on the glass, and he's now hauled in no fewer than seven rebounds in 14 of his last 15 contests. Adams would get another crack at boosting his production Sunday if both of his star teammates are sidelined once again, but the additional days of rest figures to allow one or both to make their respective returns.