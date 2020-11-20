Poirier was traded to the Thunder via the Celtics on Thursday in exchange for a protected 2021 second-round draft pick.

The 7-footer appeared in 22 games with the Celtics in his rookie season, averaging just 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game. The front court appears crowded for the Thunder with Steven Adams and recent acquisition Al Horford at center, so Poirier could be a candidate to spend time in the G-League next season as well.