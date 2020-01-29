Quarterman was claimed by the Skyforce on Sunday.

Quarterman's returning player rights were bound to Agua Caliente, but the Clippers opted against claiming him, making him available via waivers. Sioux Falls opted to pounce on the opportunity and will add a guard who averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game with Agua Caliente back in 2017-18.