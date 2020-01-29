Tim Quarterman: Picked off waivers by Skyforce
Quarterman was claimed by the Skyforce on Sunday.
Quarterman's returning player rights were bound to Agua Caliente, but the Clippers opted against claiming him, making him available via waivers. Sioux Falls opted to pounce on the opportunity and will add a guard who averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game with Agua Caliente back in 2017-18.
More News
-
Bucks' Tim Quarterman: Scores 10 points off bench in LVSL playoff loss•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Released by Rockets•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Two points in win•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Signs two-year deal with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Will sign 10-day contract with Rockets•
-
Tim Quarterman: Signs with Chinese club•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...