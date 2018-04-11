Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Two points in win
Quarterman produced two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound during Tuesday's 105-99 win over the Lakers.
Quarterman has seen a total of 13 minutes of action this season with the Rockets and has scored four points. The LSU product is signed with a team option for next season.
More News
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Signs two-year deal with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Will sign 10-day contract with Rockets•
-
Tim Quarterman: Signs with Chinese club•
-
Clippers' Tim Quarterman: Moved to Clippers•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Traded to Rockets•
-
Trail Blazers' Tim Quarterman: Not on injury report for Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....