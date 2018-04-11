Quarterman produced two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound during Tuesday's 105-99 win over the Lakers.

Quarterman has seen a total of 13 minutes of action this season with the Rockets and has scored four points. The LSU product is signed with a team option for next season.

