Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Signs two-year deal with Rockets
Quarterman signed a two-year deal with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Quarterman joined the Rockets on a 10-day contract Thursday, but the team has apparently opted to ink him to a longer-term deal instead. The contract will keep Quarterman with the team through the end of the season, though the second year of the deal is a team option.
