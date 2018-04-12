Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Released by Rockets
Quarterman will be released by the Rockets, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
News of Quarterman's release came shortly after it was announced the Rockets were signing guard Aaron Jackson. Quarterman saw action in just three games for the Rockets, playing a total of 13 minutes and scoring four points on the season.
More News
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Two points in win•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Signs two-year deal with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Will sign 10-day contract with Rockets•
-
Tim Quarterman: Signs with Chinese club•
-
Clippers' Tim Quarterman: Moved to Clippers•
-
Rockets' Tim Quarterman: Traded to Rockets•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....