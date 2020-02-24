Quarterman managed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals during Saturday's win over the Blue.

The guard tallied double figures offensively for the third time this year, as the former LSU standout also grabbed eight rebounds to cap off a superb outing in 38 minutes of action. Quarterman is currently dropping 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest with the Skyforce during the 2019-20 campaign.