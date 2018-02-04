Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points Saturday
Wiggins scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 win against New Orleans.
Averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in his last five games, Wiggins has been statistically solid as of late. However, since shooting 60.3 percent while averaging 31.0 points from January 20-24, Wiggins is shooting 38.7 percent in his next six games since then. Scoring-wise, the forward is closer to his season average of 17.9 points, but Wiggins will look to improve upon his shooting moving forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles from field in win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points in 34 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Impresses again with big stat line on Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 40 points in road win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Steps up in Butler's absence•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.