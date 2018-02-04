Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points Saturday

Wiggins scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 win against New Orleans.

Averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in his last five games, Wiggins has been statistically solid as of late. However, since shooting 60.3 percent while averaging 31.0 points from January 20-24, Wiggins is shooting 38.7 percent in his next six games since then. Scoring-wise, the forward is closer to his season average of 17.9 points, but Wiggins will look to improve upon his shooting moving forward.