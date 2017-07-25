Brown agreed to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown began the 2016-17 campaign on the Pelicans before being waived and subsequently picked up by the Magic on a 10-day contract. He wasn't extended a second 10-day offer by Orlando. In his 11 NBA games last season, Brown posted 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds across 14.5 minutes per game while shooting 36.0 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. He spent most of last year in the D-League, however, with the Erie BayHawks. In Erie, he provided 20.3 points, 5.4 boards, 3.1 dimes and 1.0 steals across 37.8 minutes per game while hitting 46.6 percent of his looks from the field and a scorching hot 46.7 percent of his shots from deep on 5.1 attempts per game. The Timberwolves are likely hoping they can develop the 24-year-old shooting guard/small forward into an NBA-level perimeter threat, as their current team doesn't have any true three-point marksmen.