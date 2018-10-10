Brown was waived by the 76ers on Wednesday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Brown signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Philadelphia back at the end of August, so the expectation is that he'll receive a $50,000 bonus if he now signs with the team's G-League affiliate. Either way, Brown's release means he's unlikely to be rostered on opening day and isn't a fantasy contributor.

