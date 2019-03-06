Anthony Brown: Almost tallies double-double
Brown posted nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists in the 111-108 win Sunday over the BayHawks.
Brown played 34 minutes, getting a spot start at power forward for Lakeland. Since joining the team in the beginning of January, Brown has been a valuable member of the rotation, averaging 28.9 minutes in 21 games with the team. While 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists aren't eye-popping numbers, he continues to see major time in the frontcourt and has provided some valuable depth for a team currently on the cusp of a first-place finish atop the G League Eastern conference.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...