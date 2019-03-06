Brown posted nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists in the 111-108 win Sunday over the BayHawks.

Brown played 34 minutes, getting a spot start at power forward for Lakeland. Since joining the team in the beginning of January, Brown has been a valuable member of the rotation, averaging 28.9 minutes in 21 games with the team. While 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists aren't eye-popping numbers, he continues to see major time in the frontcourt and has provided some valuable depth for a team currently on the cusp of a first-place finish atop the G League Eastern conference.