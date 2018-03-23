Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out two games
Rose (ankle) will miss the next two games, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
At the earliest, Rose will be targeting a return Monday against the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks are in line for backup minutes behind Jeff Teague in the meantime.
