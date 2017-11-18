Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Available Friday vs. Mavericks

Dieng (finger) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Dieng has missed the team's past three games while dealing with a sprained right index finger, though has seemingly recovered enough to take the floor Friday. As a result, Taj Gibson and Nemanja Bjelica will likely see fewer minutes.

