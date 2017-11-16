Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Ruled out vs. Spurs
Dieng (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
Dieng will miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained right index finger. Taj Gibson should be the main beneficiary with the big man out, while Cole Aldrich (ankle) -- who is available to play Wednesday -- will provide depth behind Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Out Monday vs. Jazz•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Questionable Saturday with sprained finger•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...