Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Ruled out vs. Spurs

Dieng (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

Dieng will miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained right index finger. Taj Gibson should be the main beneficiary with the big man out, while Cole Aldrich (ankle) -- who is available to play Wednesday -- will provide depth behind Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns.