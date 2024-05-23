McDaniels finished Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

McDaniels carried the Timberwolves in scoring and delivered another impressive outing, as he seems to have carried the momentum of the series against the Nuggets into this matchup. McDaniels has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games -- a personal-best mark -- while shooting 68.6 percent from the field, so it wouldn't be shocking if he has a more prominent role as a scoring weapon in Game 2 on Friday.