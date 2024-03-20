McDaniels provided 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves need nights like this from McDaniels if they hope to keep pace in the Western Conference. The Washington product is the best chance for the team to make up for Karl-Anthony Towns' (knee) absence, but he's struggled to stay consistent. The issue is exacerbated by Rudy Gobert's (ribs) absence, but McDaniels' effort shows that he is capable of shouldering a heavy load if shots are falling his way.