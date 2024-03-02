McDaniels closed Friday's 124-120 overtime loss to Sacramento with 26 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 45 minutes.

The fourth-year forward wound up leading Minnesota in scoring on the night, in part due to Anthony Edwards (personal) leaving the game at halftime. McDaniels set new season highs in points and made three-pointers, and Friday's performance was the first time since Jan. 17 he'd topped 20 points. Despite a fairly consistent role in the rotation, the 23-year-old's production has been anything but -- in 12 games since the beginning of February he's scored in single digits six times, including a goose egg against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 13.