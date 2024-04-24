McDaniels ended Tuesday's 105-93 win over the Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes.

McDaniels shone in the victory, leading all scorers with 25 points. Known for his defensive abilities, it was on the offensive end that he did his damage. He was part of a balanced effort by the Timberwolves, easily accounting for the Suns to establish a 2-0 series lead.