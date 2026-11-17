McDaniels finished Monday's 106-98 victory over Portland with 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes.

McDaniels tied his season low in points but was still productive on the offensive end in this one. The veteran forward also made his presence felt on the defensive end, where he racked up at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the third time in his last five games. During that span, he's averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.2 minutes per contest. McDaniels should continue seeing increased usage in Anthony Edwards' (knee) absence.