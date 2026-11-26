McDaniels finished with 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 113-106 win over Oklahoma City.

McDaniels scored a career-high 34 points in Monday's win over Brooklyn, and he narrowly missed that mark Wednesday. It's been a stellar 2026-27 campaign overall for the 26-year-old, who is now averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists, all career bests, along with 1.2 steals over 34.1 minutes in 19 regular-season appearances. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined and LaMelo Ball (ankle) exiting the meeting with the Thunder, McDaniels could continue to play at an All-Star level for the foreseeable future.