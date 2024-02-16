McDaniels closed with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 128-91 win over Portland.

McDaniels' value as a fantasy target is.a variance-filled proposition, as his numbers fluctuate nightly. He scored nine points in the first quarter, and Minnesota's 44-14 lead marked the most lopsided quarter of the season. The Timberwolves are running hot with four straight wins, and despite some rocky numbers, McDaniels has value as a consistent starter with the first unit.