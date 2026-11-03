McDaniels provided 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 112-100 victory over the Bucks.

McDaniels struggled with his efficiency, converting just five of his 14 field-goal attempts while failing to record a steal or block. He also played fewer than 30 minutes for the first time since the season opener. Despite the relatively quiet showing, McDaniels has scored in double figures in all eight appearances this season and remains a useful contributor across multiple categories.