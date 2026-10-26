McDaniels provided 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 victory over the Raptors.

McDaniels continued his strong start to the season, providing ample contributions on both ends of the floor. Through the first three games, he has averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 2.7 combined steals and blocks. Now playing as the full-time power forward, it isn't surprising to see his rebound and block numbers increasing. Assuming nothing much changes, he should be locked in for a potential top 50 season.