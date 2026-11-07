McDaniels finished with 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks over 40 minutes in Friday's 115-109 win over the Pelicans.

McDaniels snapped a three-game swat-less streak during Friday's win, and he got some triples to drop after going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in his previous outing. The 26-year-old vet is off to his best start yet, averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 triples, and 1.7 stocks per contest, which has him flirting with top-50 value on the year.