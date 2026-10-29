McDaniels contributed 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-114 loss to the Warriors.

McDaniels attempted 18 shots, reflecting increased offensive involvement with Anthony Edwards (knee) unavailable. However, he connected on just one of eight three-point attempts and recorded no steals or blocks, limiting his overall fantasy production, especially given how much impact he usually has on the defensive end of the court. His seven rebounds and four assists were encouraging, and the additional scoring opportunities could boost his value while Minnesota adjusts to Edwards' absence, but he needs to do a better job on the defensive end. He hasn't recorded a steal in four games and has just five blocks in five contests. Still, he's averaging 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.