McDaniels ended Monday's 114-104 victory over Utah with nine points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes.

Rudy Gobert (ribs) was sidelined and Naz Reid left this game early with a head injury, so McDaniels saw expanded minutes. His struggles continued, however, as he hasn't been able to generate much offensively in March. In his last nine appearances, McDaniels shot 40.2 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from beyond the arc.