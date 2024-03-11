McDaniels ended with 10 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Lakers.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) sidelined, McDaniels failed to take advantage of extra opportunities and needed 17 shots to score 10 points. The defensive-minded forward should continue to get more offensive looks, but his poor shooting may mitigate any boost in fantasy value.