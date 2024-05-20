McDaniels racked up 23 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 98-90 victory over the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

McDaniels scored at least 20 points for the second straight game, helping the Timberwolves to an impressive victory in Game 7 over the Nuggets. Although his offensive output can be inconsistent, he has been a little more reliable during the postseason. Coming up against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, McDaniels is going to have to maintain his offensive mindset to contend with the likes of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.