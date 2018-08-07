Timberwolves' James Nunnally: Inks deal with Wolves
Nunnally agreed to a two-year contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
The 28-year-old went undrafted in 2012 after four seasons at UC Santa Barbara, where he was voted to the All-Big West Second Team during his senior campaign. He's only appeared in 13 NBA games since then, spending the vast majority of his time overseas. Last season, he started 41 of his 56 appearances for the Turkish squad Fenerbahce Ulker and has made 50 percent of his three-pointers over the past two campaigns. For the Wolves, he should provide three-point shooting depth on the wing.
