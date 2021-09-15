The Timberwolves re-signed Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt was a restricted free agent this offseason and will stick with the Timberwolves for at least one more season. The 22-year-old averaged 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 17.8 minutes per game last season. He will likely garner a similar role during the 2021-22 campaign.