Nowell (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Nowell was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to his left knee issue, but he isn't on the team's list of inactive players Sunday. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points and 2.5 assists in 14.0 minutes per game.
