Nowell contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 loss to the Thunder.

The 2019 second-round pick is finding it hard to see the court due to the logjam of backcourt talent, but the recent injury to Jarrett Culver (ankle) has forced the Timberwolves to adjust their rotation. After playing in only two games through January 25th, he's logged decent minutes over the past six games, which is an exact correlation to Culver's absence, The Washington product is an excellent pure shooter, and he's worth a look in deeper leagues as a placeholder for the next two weeks or so.