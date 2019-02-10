Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable for Monday
Bayless (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Bayless missed the Wolves' last game with a big toe injury. The team's backcourt has been hit with a number of injuries, so Bayless was averaging 36.5 minutes per game. With Tyus Jones doubtful and Derrick Rose also questionable, Bayless could be in line for another large workload if he is able to go. More information on his status should come out following the team's morning shootaround on Monday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Deemed questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Production tails off Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Notches double-double in OT win•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...