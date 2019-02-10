Timberwolves' Jerryd Bayless: Questionable for Monday

Bayless (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Bayless missed the Wolves' last game with a big toe injury. The team's backcourt has been hit with a number of injuries, so Bayless was averaging 36.5 minutes per game. With Tyus Jones doubtful and Derrick Rose also questionable, Bayless could be in line for another large workload if he is able to go. More information on his status should come out following the team's morning shootaround on Monday.