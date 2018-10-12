Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Not with team in Milwaukee

Butler is not with the Timberwolves for their preseason finale Friday in Milwaukee, Bucks sideline reporter Katie George reports.

Butler made his highly publicized return to practice earlier in the week, but he hasn't participated in any preseason games, and that won't change Friday. The All-Star is said to be back in Minnesota working on conditioning as he continues to publicly press the organization for a trade. Neither side has budged thus far, however, and it remains to be seen how the situation will play out with the regular season opener less than a week away. The expectation is that Butler will not sit out regular season games, though the situation -- should he suit up on opening night -- would be a rather untenable one, at least from an outside perspective.