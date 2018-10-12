Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Not with team in Milwaukee
Butler is not with the Timberwolves for their preseason finale Friday in Milwaukee, Bucks sideline reporter Katie George reports.
Butler made his highly publicized return to practice earlier in the week, but he hasn't participated in any preseason games, and that won't change Friday. The All-Star is said to be back in Minnesota working on conditioning as he continues to publicly press the organization for a trade. Neither side has budged thus far, however, and it remains to be seen how the situation will play out with the regular season opener less than a week away. The expectation is that Butler will not sit out regular season games, though the situation -- should he suit up on opening night -- would be a rather untenable one, at least from an outside perspective.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Practices with team•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Reiterates desire to be traded•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Doesn't plan to miss games•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Prefers trade to Miami•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: Not available for start of camp•
-
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler: May not report to camp•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...