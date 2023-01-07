McLaughlin is considered weeks away from returning to the lineup while he continues to recover from the left calf strain he sustained in early December, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The reserve guard is now a month removed from suffering the injury, but the Timberwolves have yet to provide an indication that he's nearing a return to game action. Considering that McLaughlin hasn't been reported to have resumed practicing, he'll likely miss several more games before potentially suiting up for the Timberwolves at some point in the latter half of January. His ongoing absence will afford more opportunities on the second unit for Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers.