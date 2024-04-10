Towns (knee) is expected to return for one of the Timberwolves' final three regular season games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Towns underwent knee surgery in mid-March but recently participated in a scrimmage and was cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities. The 28-year-old has progressed quickly in his rehab process and could return to game action as early as Wednesday against the Nuggets. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Timberwolves manage his workload to close out the regular season.