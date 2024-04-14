Towns (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Towns and Anthony Edwards (illness) will both get the green light for the regular-season finale, as the Timberwolves attempt to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Towns returned to action Friday following an 18-game absence and posted 11 points, eight assists, five rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during a win over Atlanta.
