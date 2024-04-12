Towns (knee) announced Friday that he will play in Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Towns will return to action Friday after missing Minnesota's last 18 games with a left knee injury. While the star big man should reclaim his starting spot from Naz Reid, it wouldn't be surprising for Towns to operate on a minutes restriction against Atlanta.
