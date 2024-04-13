Share Video

Towns (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Towns returned to action Friday against the Hawks, his first game since March 4. He posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one block across 28 minutes, but now the Timberwolves are considering a maintenance day to make sure he's fresh for the postseason.

