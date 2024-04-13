Towns (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Towns returned to action Friday against the Hawks, his first game since March 4. He posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one block across 28 minutes, but now the Timberwolves are considering a maintenance day to make sure he's fresh for the postseason.
