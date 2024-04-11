Towns (knee), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks, is expected to return to action against Atlanta, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Towns has been trending toward a return to action recently, as he was recently cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities in practice. He was expected to return sometime during the Timberwolves' final three games of the regular season, and it appears likely that he'll be back in action for the team's penultimate matchup. Assuming he's available, Minnesota will likely monitor his playing time ahead of the playoffs.