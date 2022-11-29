Towns exited Monday's contest against Washington in the third quarter due to a non-contact right leg injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The All-Star big sustained a non-contact right leg injury while running back on defense during the third quarter of Monday's contest against the Wizards. The exact extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but he's been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Stuggles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Near triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Drops team-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores season-low 11 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Grabs season-high 13 boards•