Coach Chris Finch said that while Towns (calf) will not play Monday in New York, his return "feels really, really close," Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

It was reported March 15 that Towns was expected to return to the floor "in the coming weeks," and another report released Monday stated that KAT has been "feeling great" going through 5-on-5 work. He's in the final stages of his recovery, and while he will likely be eased back into things, he's worth stashing in an IL spot at this point.