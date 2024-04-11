Towns (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Towns has missed the last 18 games due to a left knee injury, but he's been ramping up his activity level in practice recently and could be back in action for one of the Timberwolves' final two regular-season games. If he's able to suit up Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old face a minutes restriction to preserve his health ahead of the postseason.