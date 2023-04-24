Towns fouled out of Sunday's 114-108 overtime win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals after recording 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.

Although Towns fouled out, he managed to put together his third double-double in the series against the Nuggets. Towns' shooting performance helped boost his field goal percentage in the series to 43.4 percent after lackluster shooting results in the first two games of the quarterfinals. He's averaging 16.3 points and 10.0 rebounds over four games against Denver.